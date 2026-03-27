‘They have been extremely aggressive’: Homeowner can’t use backyard after Canada geese made nest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Jevon Macon, the dream of homeownership has turned into a territorial standoff.

Macon, who bought her home in the Longleaf Branch community on Jacksonville’s Westside five years ago, says she has never had an issue with local wildlife—until now. Her backyard is occupied and guarded by a group of aggressive Canada geese that have effectively placed her family out of their backyard.

The boundary is clear: a brick fireplace in the backyard. Step past it, and the geese charge.

“The geese just came up and started flying at us,” resident Larry Taylor said.

The six geese have turned the lawn into a fortified nesting ground. The situation has become so volatile that Macon says her two Yorkies can no longer use the yard safely.

“They have been extremely aggressive towards my family,” Macon said. “My pups... they’re unsafe to come out to use the restroom.”

Macon attributes the sudden influx to a lapse in neighborhood maintenance. She claims the HOA failed to mow the overgrown grass behind her property for two months, providing the perfect cover for the birds during mating season. They went out on Thursday to trim the grass.

“I think the fact that it has gone unnoticed and uncut gave them the opportunity to create a nest here in my backyard,” Macon said.

However, reclaiming the yard isn’t as simple. When Macon reached out to her HOA and local agencies for help, she was met with a legal roadblock: The Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Under federal law, Canada geese and their nests are protected; it is illegal to move, harm, or destroy them without a specific federal permit.

Instead of an extraction team, Macon was sent an instructional video on “how to live with wildlife.”

“I definitely don’t want them hurt. I just don’t want them here,” Macon said. “I don’t want them attacking my family or my pups.”

For now, the family is forced to navigate their own property with caution. Macon has resorted to carrying a stick to ward off the birds, but the sense of security in her own home has vanished.

“We don’t know whether to stand tall, try to stand our ground, or run,” she said. “To be safe... it’s like this is not my territory anymore.”

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