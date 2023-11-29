‘They were really good people,’ Jacksonville mother and toddler killed in Chattanooga crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family’s vacation to Chattanooga became a tragedy.

Police say Anna Posso Rodriguez and her one-year-old son, Jonathan, were killed in a crash while they were shopping Saturday.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence.

The family says the little boy’s father is in the hospital with a coma.

This comes with just about a month before the holidays. According to a GoFundMe the family was out shopping on their vacation when a car crashed up onto the sidewalk where they were standing.

Neighbors described them with one word, friendly.

Read: Florida mom found dead after Daytona Beach fire was stabbed 100 times, police say

A neighbor, Wesley Harris, was shocked to hear that his neighbors were killed this weekend.

“I knew them very well. They were really good people,” Harris said.

Harris says he spoke with Posso before and told her how nice her lighting was on the house and that she did a good job.

“I didn’t know they were going to get killed after this,” Harris said.

Chattanooga police say the Jacksonville family was out shopping Saturday afternoon while on vacation when a mini van crashed into them.

You can see them damage left behind and a growing memorial left for victims.

Read: Family and friends devastated by double homicide in West Augustine

Harris says he remembers Jonathan’s smile, he was only a year old.

“The little guy was so friendly, sweet as can be,” Harris said.

According to this GoFundMe, the little boy’s father, Octavio Devia is in a Tennessee hospital with a coma.

Anna has three other daughters who are 20,18, and 16 years old.

Read: Sulzbacher opening temporary sleeping areas Wednesday night to get homeless out of cold

Police say the suspect is from Tampa and is now charged with vehicular homicide by impairment after the crash.

“I just hope the guy that did it gets some time,” Harris said.

Harris lost his wife last year and understands the pain.

“It’s going to hold a toll on them for a long time, I’m still mourning my wife. But keep the faith up,” Harris said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.