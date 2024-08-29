‘They won initially... for now:’ Fight over future of state parks may not be completely over

FLORIDA — Environmental groups are celebrating an initial victory in the fight to stop a state plan that would have potentially led to golf courses, pickleball courts, and large-capacity lodging in nine state parks, but the fight may not be over.

Pickleball courts, disc golf, and a 350-room lodge at Anastasia State Park proposed under a Florida Department of Environmental Protection plan have been called off… at least for now.

Governor Ron DeSantis called for DEP to go back to the drawing board Wednesday, claiming he hadn’t previously seen the plan that would have installed the various amenities on nine state parks, and even a golf course on one.

“A lot of that stuff was just half-baked, and it was not ready for prime time. And it was intentionally leaked out to a left-wing group to try to create a narrative,” said DeSantis.

The announcement came after more than a week of protests involving thousands throughout Florida and statements of condemnation from state and local leaders in both major parties.

“Our people spoke up. They won initially. For now,” said Susannah Randolph with the Sierra Club’s Florida Chapter.

Randolph argued there are still several questions that need to be answered by the administration and agency.

“Will you be transparent with showing us where this came from, who this will benefit?” said Randolph.

She also questions what the Governor actually knew, given several public meetings had been placed on the calendar.

And while DeSantis claims the plan was leaked, the agency itself announced the full plan on its website ten days ago.

“I’m not sure that passes the sniff test that much,” said Randolph.

Governor DeSantis explained the plan now is for DEP to engage in conversations with local communities in an effort to reshape the plan.

Randolph argued those conversations will be pivotal if stakeholders hope to prevent the plan from being revived in the future.

“Whether or not the Governor or DEP like it or not, those tens of thousands of people are gonna be paying attention to every single step beyond this moment,” said Randolph.

The Governor suggested public hearings on the park renovation plan will likely restart sometime next year, meaning parks like Anastasia, may not be out of the woods yet.

