‘This is not the news we wanted to deliver’ as Amelia Island Half Marathon cancelled

The 2024 Amelia Island Half marathon has officially been cancelled due to Hurricane Milton.

This decision had been called after accessing resources and speaking to local authorities. It was also confirmed the event will not be rescheduled and will return next year.

“Many of you have been training for this event for months. We were excited to celebrate with you at the finish line”, an official statement from organizers states. “That celebration will have to wait until next year’s Amelia Island Half Marathon, but we will be right there with you when it happens."

As this was a paid event, organizers are offering 2 different options to give back to participants:

Option 1: Race Credit

Participants who paid to take place in the 2024 Amelia Island Half Marathon can chose to either receive credit to take place in next years race or any other Capstone race OR receive the credit for what would have been this years race.

Option 2: Virtual Event

Participants can chose to virtually enter the 2024 Amelia Island Half Marathon by uploading their results and photos to this FORM and receive the events medallion in the mail within the next 4 weeks.

For any questions regarding the official statement, click HERE.

