This year’s Donna Marathon theme: Destination Hope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This year’s DONNA Marathon theme has been revealed.

Destination: Hope

This theme of hope reinforces the DONNA Marathon Weekend as a destination race that appeals to both local and international runners. The race also aims to help racers envision a future defined by something bigger, “a future where love always wins out over fear,” stated that Donna Foundation in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The DONNA marathon celebrates the progress and resilience needed to reach the “finish line,” or a world without breast cancer.

The DONNA Marathon Weekend 2024 will include the FIS DONNA 5K, DONNA Dash, National Half Marathon and Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer, Ultramarathon, Visit Jacksonville Booby Trap Challenge, and DONNA Health & Wellness Expo presented by Jacksonville Jaguars and Bold Events.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To see the marathon course map and read more about the beaches community information click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.