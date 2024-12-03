Threats cause lockdown, large police presence at Oakleaf High School

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — UPDATE: Oakleaf High School has been given the ALL CLEAR after an unconfirmed threat came into the school Tuesday morning.

Oakleaf High School has been given the ALL CLEAR after an unconfirmed threat came into the school earlier this... Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Oakleaf High School has been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure due to a threatening phone call the school received Tuesday morning, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. “The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been notified, and we are working closely with them to investigate the threat,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook

Additionally, due to police activity in the area, Plantation Oaks Elementary, Oakleaf Village Elementary, Discovery Oaks Elementary, and Oakleaf Junior have been placed on a modified lockdown, the Facebook post states.

