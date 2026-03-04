Three potential free agent replacements for Jaguars’ Devin Lloyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Devin Lloyd is about to hit free agency at just the right time as the second-team All-Pro posted one of the best linebacker seasons in Jaguars’ history, if not the best. In 2025, Lloyd totaled 81 tackles, 24 pressures, and five interceptions. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, his season likely priced them out of affording Lloyd.

While the Jaguars might not have the funds to re-sign Lloyd, they can do a little free agent shopping themselves on a budget. Let’s look at three potential replacements for Jaguars’ linebacker Devin Lloyd

Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

First up to the plate, Leo Chenal from the Kansas City Chiefs. Chenal has had a productive career thus far, totaling 218 career tackles, seven sacks, and one interception through four seasons. He’s been incredibly consistent and versatile for the Chiefs and is just 25 years old.

He’s shown the ability to blitz effectively, logging 42 career pressures and seven sacks per Pro Football Focus, which matters a great deal in Anthony Campanile’s defense. The Jaguars’ 62 pressures by linebackers ranked second in the NFL last season.

He’s also pretty steady in run-defense and in coverage, logging an 85.8 NFL Rating and -0.3 EPA in coverage. His 7.6% Run Stop % ranked 33rd among the top-99 linebackers last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions

It took a while for Alex Anzalone’s NFL career to take off, but in 2022 he took that next step, becoming the rock of the Detroit Lions’ defense. Over the last four seasons, Anzalone has stacked up 412 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 26 PBUs, and one interception.

If you are looking for a player who can make those same impact plays as Lloyd in coverage, Anzalone makes a lot of sense. Among off-ball linebackers last season, Lloyds ranked second in coverage (-28.2 EPA). Alex Anzalone ranked third (-22.0 EPA). His 76.4 NFL Rating allowed ranked 14th at his position.

He’s solid in run-defense and as a blitzer as well. His 18 pressures in 2025 were 12th most at the position. Again, that’s something that matters in Campanile’s defense in Jacksonville.

Justin Strnad, Denver Broncos

Speaking of play-making linebackers in coverage, I’ll introduce Justin Strnad. Strnad is somebody who’s made the most opportunities as he’s yet to be a full-time starter in the league. Next season will be the one to change that.

Over 33 games and 16 starts the last two seasons, Strnad has collected 131 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one interception. His 63.0 NFL Rating allowed in coverage ranked fifth among off-ball linebackers, while his -4.1 coverage EPA placed 17th.

He might be an even blitzer than the other two names on this list. His 17 pressures ranked 14th and his 7.5 sacks the last two seasons are more than noteworthy. All three of these players offer versatility and consistency at a much cheaper price if Devin Lloyd is to walk this offseason.

