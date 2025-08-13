Three rescued near St. Augustine Inlet after boat capsizes

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Fire Department rescued three people early Wednesday morning after their small boat capsized offshore on the North Shoals of the St. Augustine Inlet.

Officials say units from the City of St. Augustine Fire Department, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 4:15 a.m.

The St. Augustine fire boat arrived to find the victims in the water.

Due to rough sea conditions, a rescue swimmer was deployed to help bring them aboard.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say none of the victims were wearing personal flotation devices.

SAFD says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is doing an investigation.

