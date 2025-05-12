Three wounded in shooting at Westside Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering from wounds they received after being shot late Sunday on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Labelle Street. Police said they’re looking for two gunmen.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers arrived on the scene to find a male in his late teens suffering from gunshot wounds, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

His injuries were not life-threatening. Police said two other victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

“Our initial investigation determined the victims were walking through an apartment complex,” the news release states. “While walking through the apartment complex several unknown individuals confronted the group. During the confrontation at least two different suspects began shooting.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call JSO at at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

Read: Victim, suspect identified in deadly Southside Jacksonville shooting

Read: One dead after pickup truck crashes into retention pond on Jacksonville’s Westside

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.