TIPS: Practicing bus safety during National School Bus Safety Week

The biggest concern a majority of parents have about the school’s system is their child’s safety, according to a 2024 survey by school transportation company Zūm.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This is highlighted during National School Bus Safety Week from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.

To help make sure everyone stays safe, Zūm has a list of tips:

Keep a safe distance: Students should stand at least 10 feet away from the edge of the road when waiting for the bus.

Always cross in front: Students should walk in front of the bus, never behind it. Before crossing in front of the bus, students should wait for the driver’s signal to cross.

Do not pass: Florida drivers are required by law to stop for stopped school buses that are displaying flashing red lights and a stop arm. However, on divided highway, drivers going the opposite direction are not required to stop.

Shine bright: Bright clothing and reflective gear on jackets, shoes, hats, and backpacks increase a student’s odds of being seen by drivers, especially if students are traveling at dawn or dusk.

Meet your kids at the stop: People meeting children at the bus stop after school should wait on the side where the child will be dropped off, not across the street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.