Tornado watch, thunderstorm warning issued for multiple Southeast Georgia counties

A tornado watch has been issued for the following Southeast Georgia counties until 1 p.m. Thursday:
- Brantley
- Glynn
- Pierce
- Ware
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ware County until 8:30 a.m.
A watch means hazardous weather is possible and you should prepare (conditions are favorable), while a warning means the event is occurring or imminent, requiring immediate action
