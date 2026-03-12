Local

Tornado watch, thunderstorm warning issued for multiple Southeast Georgia counties

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
A tornado watch has been issued for the following Southeast Georgia counties until 1 p.m. Thursday:

  • Brantley
  • Glynn
  • Pierce
  • Ware

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ware County until 8:30 a.m.

A watch means hazardous weather is possible and you should prepare (conditions are favorable), while a warning means the event is occurring or imminent, requiring immediate action

