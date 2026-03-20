Town of Hilliard issues precautionary boil water notice

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Town of Hilliard said Friday afternoon that about 1,000 customers are under a precautionary boil water notice.

It’s happening “due to a broken water main on West Third Street in front of the Town Gym at Buchanan Park,” the Town said in a news release.

Residents, businesses and schools that are on the Town water supply and located west of the railroad tracks are asked to boil water “used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one (1) minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used,” the Town said.

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The Town said the advisory “will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has been completed and it is determined that the water is safe to drink.”

Anyone with any questions is asked to call (904) 845-3555.

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