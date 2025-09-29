Tracking the Tropics: Imelda likely to strengthen into hurricane |What to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Humberto continues as a major category 4 hurricane well east of the Bahamas.

Humberto will stay far away from the United States.

Tropical storm “Imelda” should gradually strengthen into a hurricane over the next day or so as it moves north and eventually more northeast of the Bahamas.

We are confident in the storm staying well off the Florida and Georgia coasts. Local impacts at this time will be limited to rip currents, large waves along the coast, 20-30 mph wind gusts at the beaches, a couple of showers, and slightly higher tides. These will all likely peak late Monday into Monday night, before slowly subsiding through mid-week. No significant local impacts are expected.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet.

