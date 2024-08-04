Tracking the Tropics: Tracking Debby and its impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Debby.

The probability of a tropical system near Florida looks very high late Sunday night/early next week.

Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia concerns are centered around heavy rain - possibly very heavy, moderately rough seas & surf, a high rip current risk and isolated tornadoes/waterspouts. Winds should be gusty but not severe.

Florida is the “fork in the road” for the direction of movement and speed.

There is the potential for fairly rapid strengthening upon approach to landfall.

Heads up for all of Florida, the Central and Eastern Gulf coast and the U.S. east coast.

Gusty rain and thunderstorm squalls will impact Hispaniola & nearby islands, Central & Southern Bahamas as well as Jamaica & Cuba into Sunday... & most of Florida later Sunday/early next week but already impacting Central & especially South Florida.

A reminder that Jax/NE Fl./SE Ga. will be on the “messy” east side of the storm.

Realize impacts from Debby will occur many miles from the center & OUTSIDE of the forecast cone.

Forecasts are still in flux and subject to change.

Locally, you can expect heavy rain and a flooding threat, isolated tornadoes/waterspouts late Sunday-Monday and into Tuesday.

