Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 4 approaches with potential heavy rainstorms, hazards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring Tropical Depression #4 (TD 4), which is currently positioned south of Cuba. The system is forecasted to move near or over the local area Sunday night into Monday, potentially strengthening into Tropical Storm Debby.

Current Status and Forecast:

Location: South of Cuba

South of Cuba Movement: Expected to approach the local area by Sunday night into Monday

Expected to approach the local area by Sunday night into Monday Strength: Likely to become Tropical Storm Debby

Local Watches and Warnings:

As of now, no local watches are in effect, but this status could change later today or tonight.

Primary Hazard:

Heavy Rain: The forecast anticipates 3-6 inches of rainfall, with localized amounts potentially exceeding 6 inches due to “training” rain bands, where rain repeatedly falls in the same locations.

Additional Hazards:

Flooding: There is a significant flooding threat for southeastern Georgia, where more widespread rainfall totals greater than 6 inches are possible.

There is a significant flooding threat for southeastern Georgia, where more widespread rainfall totals greater than 6 inches are possible. Tornadoes: Isolated tornadoes are a risk, particularly as much of the area may be positioned in the northeast quadrant of the storm’s circulation. These tornadoes can develop quickly with little warning.

Isolated tornadoes are a risk, particularly as much of the area may be positioned in the northeast quadrant of the storm’s circulation. These tornadoes can develop quickly with little warning. Gusty Winds: Wind speeds of 25-40 mph are expected, with the potential for higher gusts if the storm strengthens at landfall or takes a farther west track. These winds could cause isolated tree damage and power outages.

Wind speeds of 25-40 mph are expected, with the potential for higher gusts if the storm strengthens at landfall or takes a farther west track. These winds could cause isolated tree damage and power outages. Rip Currents and High Surf: Coastal areas should prepare for rip currents, high surf, and minor coastal flooding.

The magnitude and location of impacts will depend on the exact track of TD 4. Residents are urged to stay tuned for updates as changes in the storm’s path and intensity are likely.

