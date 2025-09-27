Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 will be 200 miles off Jacksonville coast Monday/Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking two systems in the tropics, one that will remain out to sea and one that will be just off our coast.

Here are the latest updates:

Tropical Depression #9 formed Saturday morning between the Bahamas & Cuba

TD #9 is forecast to become Imelda later Saturday or Sunday.

TD #9 will track north, brushing the east coast of Florida on Monday.

The storm will track east of Jacksonville on Monday/Tuesday by about 200 miles.

Onshore winds will breeze up at the coast, some 20-30 mph, gusts even higher.

Winds will dramatically fall off the farther inland you live

Rough seas & surf with a high rip current risk at the beach will be our primary local impacts.

Waves will reach as high as 6-8 ft. Monday-Wednesday

The current forecast pulls the storm up to the Carolina coast, then sharply eastward out to sea.

This setup still means flooding rain for the Carolina coast, even though the storm is forecast to turn away from the U.S.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is a major hurricane in the Western Atlantic.

Humberto isn't coming to the U.S. or Florida.

