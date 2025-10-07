Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Jerry forms in Central Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Jerry formed Tuesday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The First Alert Weather Team said the system is forecast to become a hurricane as it turns north, far away from the southeast U.S.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said Jerry is forecast to be just east and northeast of the Caribbean by Thursday/Friday while veering more northward with time, thanks to the rather far east positioning of the Bermuda High and a strong upper-level trough headed for the Eastern U.S./far West Atlantic.

