All eastbound lanes reopened to the Mathews Bridge on Arlington Expressway after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All eastbound lanes have reopened and traffic flows, as of around 5 p.m. Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says both eastbound lanes to the Mathews Bridge on the Arlington Expressway are blocked due to a crash.

JSO announced the lane closures at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Action News Jax is working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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