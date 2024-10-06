Traffic Alert: Fatal crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-95 at Pecan Park Rd., JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Pecan Park Road are closed Sunday morning following a fatal crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Pecan Park Road and Main Street, and the on-ramp to I-95 North at Pecan Park Road is also closed.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is leading the investigation into the crash.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported that the accident resulted in multiple patients, with one person trapped at the time of the incident.

Action News Jax is working to gather more details as the situation develops.

Crews are working a traffic accident on I-95 north at Pecan park with multiple patients, one confirmed trapped and is also fatal…. Expect delays in the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) October 6, 2024

