Traffic Alert: Nightly detours on N.B. I-95 ramp to Airport Rd. and Max Leggett Parkway Oct. 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorists traveling northbound on I-95 aiming to access Airport Road will experience nightly detours starting October 4 due to the replacement of a damaged overpass beam.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Drivers using westbound Max Leggett Parkway to access westbound Airport Road will also be affected by these closures.

The beam replacement comes after an over-height commercial vehicle struck the overpass on August 27, causing significant damage.

Beginning Friday, October 4, the northbound I-95 ramp to Airport Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., with the same closure repeating Saturday, October 5. Additional nightly detours are scheduled from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, October 6 through Friday, October 18.

During these closures, motorists will be redirected to Pecan Park Road and will re-enter Airport Road via southbound I-95. Detour signage and law enforcement will be in place to guide drivers during the repairs.

Superior Construction has been selected to perform the beam replacement. Costs associated with the repair will be covered by the responsible party’s insurance.

For real-time traffic updates, drivers are encouraged to visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app before their trip.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.