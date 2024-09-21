Traffic Alert: Overnight directional closures of Blanding Blvd. planned Sept. 23-26 for First Coast Expressway work

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As part of the ongoing construction for the First Coast Expressway, overnight directional closures of Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) are scheduled for next week, weather permitting.

From Monday, Sept. 23 through Wednesday, Sept. 25, northbound Blanding Boulevard will be closed nightly from just south of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) to Baxley Road.

The closures will begin at 11 p.m. each night and the road will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day. During the closures, traffic will be detoured via Baxley Road and County Road 220.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, southbound Blanding Boulevard will close from Branan Field Road to the First Coast Expressway southbound off-ramp to Blanding Boulevard at 11 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Traffic will follow the same detour via Baxley Road and County Road 220.

For updates on lane closures and roadwork, follow FDOT District 2 on X (formerly Twitter) at @MyFDOT_NEFL, on Facebook at MyFDOTNEFL, or visit nflroads.com. Drivers can access real-time traffic alerts at www.FL511.com or through the FL511 app.

