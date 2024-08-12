TRAFFIC ALERT: Police respond to Fuller Warren Bridge for reported car crash, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police units have responded to the Fuller Warren Bridge for a reported vehicle crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Traffic is moving slowly in the northbound lanes.

According to FHP, a vehicle hit and struck a barrier wall on the bridge because of a couple fighting in the car.

Action News Jax is trying to find out more details of the crash. Expect traffic to be delayed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.