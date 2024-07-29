TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures in Green Cove Springs, expect delays

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Several road closures in and around Green Cove Springs are ongoing for road work.

The following areas and roads will be affected:

County Road 15A (South of Green Cove Springs) - Daytime Lane Closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nighttime Lane Closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

County Road 209 (from U.S. 17 to Bayard Road) - Daytime Lane Closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nighttime Lane Closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Springbank Road (just south of State Road 16) - Daytime Lane Closures with Flaggers: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nighttime Lane Closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

State Road 16 (west of Green Cove) - Daytime Lane Closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nighttime Lane Closures: Weeknights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. (for overpass work)

U.S. 17 (south of Green Cove Springs) - Daytime Lane Closures: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Nighttime Lane Closures: Weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

U.S. 301 (from County Road 218 to Richard Mosley Road) - Daytime Lane Closures: Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city said to plan your routes according to these closures and expect delays.

Drive safely.

