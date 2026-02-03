TRAFFIC ALERT: Two lanes blocked after crash on I-95 at International Golf Parkway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on I-95 North at International Golf Parkway is blocking two lanes Tuesday morning, causing major delays for drivers in the area.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The far left and far right lanes are being blocked.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect longer driving times.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

