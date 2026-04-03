Clay County Fair highlights importance of young farmers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Fair was well underway on Good Friday. Thousands are expected to head to the event, which is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. A consistent theme brought up at the event was the importance of young people participating in agriculture.

“Well, there’s not that many farmers anymore. There’s about 2% of farmers in America, and let’s be honest agriculture is the base of everything in America” said Peyton Woods of the Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School FFA Chapter.

She’s correct. Of that small amount, only 9% of farmers are under 35, according to the USDA. But we saw children well under 35 tending to pigs and grooming goats.

“It kind of help it just kind of helps to give them an extra opportunity to show their skill that they’ve worked on and hung over the past few years,” said Brooklynn Hall, an agriculture teacher at Keystone Heights.

“It just keeps food on the table. Without farmers, you have no food. And without food, there’s no people said Seacrest.

The Clay County fair runs through Sunday, April 12.

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