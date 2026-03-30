Trail camera captures photo of man accused of stealing fishing poles worth over $600 in Columbia Co.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man they said stole fishing poles from a property on March 22 on SE Country Club Road.

The victim reported three poles, two Lew’s and a Johny Morris valued at more than $600, were taken.

The trail camera photo shared by the sheriff’s office on social media Monday shows a man wearing a red shirt and a cap, holding the poles standing near a bike.

“The suspect intentionally crossed two fences to get to where the fishing poles were and then pedaled away,” the post states.

Anyone with information about who the man is should call 386-719-2005.

Fishing poles stolen Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man who they said stole fishing poles from a property on SE Country Club Road. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

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