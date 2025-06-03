Tree blocking road on I-95 NB near International Golf Parkway in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A tree is blocking Interstate 95 northbound in St. Johns County.

It’s happening at mile marker 320, which is south of International Golf Parkway and north of State Road 16.

Florida 511 cameras show cars driving around the tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the middle and right lanes are blocked.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fallen tree at this time.

