Trees uprooted, San Jose Catholic School damaged during afternoon storms

Jacksonville, FL — Nickel-sized hail, heavy rain and strong winds - Monday’s storms brought beneficial rainfall but pockets of damage to NE Florida.

WOKV and Action News Jax followed damage reports from Timaquana, Ortega Farms and San Jose. Due to extensive damage to the campus, San Jose Catholic School is closed today. The school says a makeup date is October 10th.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it was one of the more widespread rainfalls we’ve had in some time.

“Dumping more than 2′' of rain at Jacksonville International Airport, almost 1.6 for Arlington. Of course, amounts did vary a great deal though from one place to the next.”, Buresh said.





Storm damage near intersection of Timaquana and Ortega Farms




