Trial date set for ex-DA Jackie Johnson: a step forward in the fight for justice for Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, GA. — Action News Jax learned the former Georgia district attorney tied to the case of Ahmaud Arbery murder, Jackie Johnson, is set to go to trial for her alleged interference in the case.

Ahmaud Arbery’s father told Action News Jax he has been waiting for this part of the case to be resolved for years.

“We’re supposed to have had justice on her because she is the ring leader,” Marcus Arbery said. “It’s time for her to come to justice. It’s been a long time coming. My boy has been dead. Going on for five years now. My family is still hurting and suffering,” Marcus said.

Johnson faces charges of misconduct for allegedly interfering in the investigation of Arbery’s shooting death in February 2020. The case drew national attention when three men—Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan—were arrested and ultimately tried and convicted of murder and federal hate crimes for their roles in the 25-year-old man’s killing.

The three white men chased Arbery, who was black, as he was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick. Travis McMichael shot Arbery and Bryan recorded it on his phone.

Greg McMichael was a retired investigator who had worked under Johnson, complicating the case further.

Marcus Arbery’s words underscore the struggle his family has faced while seeking accountability for those involved in his son’s death and those who initially investigated the case. Johnson was in office at the time of Arbery’s killing. She’s accused of showing favoritism towards the McMichael family and failing to properly investigate the case.

As the trial date approaches, the Arbery family continues to advocate for justice and systemic reform within the legal system. The Jury selection is scheduled to begin on January 21 in Glynn County.

Marcus said he just wants one thing.

" I just want justice. 100% justice for Ahmaud."

