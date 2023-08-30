Tropical Storm Idalia: Northeast Florida first responders headed to help other counties in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida agencies are deploying to help other Florida counties in need in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

Here’s where our first responders are headed to help:

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

On its Instagram Stories, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is deploying a team to Madison County.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is sending some of its personnel to help the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center:

Help is on the way! 💪 NCSO Communications Sergeant Marcelia Robinson, Sergeant Kim Shavers, and Communications Officer Amanda Clemons are headed to Suwannee County to assist the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center after Hurricane #Idalia. pic.twitter.com/avozrs6pFp — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) August 30, 2023

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office

BCSO said it is sending two teams to Lafayette County to assist.

Briefing in the Bradford County EOC @BradfordEOC before deploying two teams from our Sheriff’s Office to assist Lafayette County with the effects of #HurricaneIdalia. Pray for safe travels and for those in need as this storm is still ongoing! 🙏 @FLSheriffs pic.twitter.com/64mqigOUS3 — Bradford County Sheriff’s Office (@BradfordSheriff) August 30, 2023

Our team of Deputies and staff are on their way to assist in Lafayette County! #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/1vBauW80GL — Bradford County Sheriff’s Office (@BradfordSheriff) August 30, 2023

Clay County Sheriff’s Office

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is deploying to help other Sheriff’s Offices in affected communities.

