Tropical Storm Joyce forms in the east-central Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Joyce formed Friday morning in the east-central Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what you need to know from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Joyce is the 10th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.
  • On average, the 10th named storm forms on Sept. 22.
  • Joyce is forecast to stay over the open ocean and is not a threat to the local area.
  • There are currently three named storms in the Atlantic Basin. The last time that happened was August 2023.

