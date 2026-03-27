Trump bypasses house deadlock, orders immediate pay for TSA agents amid airport chaos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Trump signed an executive order today directed at ending the financial strain on thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, a move intended to alleviate the growing travel delays that have paralyzed airports nationwide.

The executive action comes as a direct response to a legislative stalemate in the House of Representatives. While the Senate passed a bipartisan bill in a rare overnight session to end the partial government shutdown and fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), House Republicans have refused to take up the measure.

The funding gap, which has stretched beyond 40 days, has forced TSA agents to work without paychecks, leading to a surge in people calling out sick and resignations.

“It was wrapped around the whole building,” said Manny Marchesani, a traveler from Baltimore who endured a four-hour wait at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. “How long can they really go without getting paid?”

The Senate’s unanimous vote sought to provide a lifeline to agencies, including the TSA, the Coast Guard, and FEMA. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) emphasized that the agreement was a targeted effort to fund essential services.

“Senate Democrats were clear: no blank check for a lawless ICE and Border Patrol,” Schumer said. “This long-overdue agreement funds TSA, the Coast Guard, FEMA, and CISA.”

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) signaled a continued standoff, indicating that House Republicans intend to push their own version of a DHS funding bill rather than adopting the Senate’s proposal.

“We’re not going to risk not funding agencies that keep the American people safe,” Speaker Johnson stated, setting the stage for a further clash between the two chambers.

At Jacksonville International Airport (JIA), the sentiment among travelers shifted from frustration over delays to sympathy for the federal workforce. Martha Allen, visiting from Indianapolis, called the situation “abominable.”

“We should be paying our TSA workers because their job is to keep us safe,” Allen said. “Frankly, if Congress can’t pass that legislation, they shouldn’t be paid.”

While the President’s order instructs the DHS to immediately process payments for TSA agents, the administrative mechanism for doing so remains unclear. Because the executive order attempts to bypass the traditional “power of the purse” held by Congress, legal experts suggest it may face immediate challenges.

For now, travelers are being advised to arrive at terminals several hours early and, where possible, avoid major hubs most impacted by the staffing shortages.

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