Two arrested in Ken Knight Drive drug bust

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A drug bust on Ken Knight Drive ended with two men in handcuffs and a pile of drugs, cash, and a gun off the streets, police said Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics detectives started looking into a home on the street after getting a tip that it was being used for illegal drug activity.

On October 14, detectives and District 6 Patrol officers served a search warrant at the house.

Inside, they found 187 grams of MDMA, 87 grams of powder cocaine, almost 12 grams of crack cocaine, over 500 grams of marijuana, a revolver, and more than $1,500 in cash.

Police arrested Kenneth Hardmon, 74, and Frederick Johnson, 43.

JSO says both men face multiple felony charges.

JSO reminds the community to report any suspicious activity by calling 904-630-0500.

