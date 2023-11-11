Two bodies found in the water near Nassau Sound Bridge

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call regarding two unresponsive people found in the water.

On Oct. 9 near the Nassau Sound Bridge both a man and woman were removed from the water by good Samaritans and CPR was preformed.

Nassau County Fire Rescue pronounced Mr. Fennis F. Mills and Mr. Rodney J. Hall, both from Jacksonville, deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the FWC has no further information at this time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Two Jacksonville bank robberies, police searching for one suspect

Read: ‘We need him sentenced,’ Family of 18-year-old killed by wrong way driver responds to arrest

Read: Police on scene of reported shooting in Riverview

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.