Two motorcyclists dead after colliding with pickup truck on Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fla. — Two 25-year-old men are dead after colliding with a pickup truck at about 7:25 p.m. Thursday on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville. The men, both from Jacksonville, were riding westbound on Beach Boulevard approaching Washburn Road, a Florida Highway Patrol accident report states.

One was riding a Honda CBR and the other a Suzuki. A Nissan Frontier was traveling eastbound on Beach Boulevard and was also approaching Washburn Road.

“The Nissan Frontier initiated a left turn in the path of the two motorcycles causing both motorcycles to collide into the pickup. Both motorcyclists were pronounced deceased,” the accident report states.

The driver of the pickup, a 44-year-old Jacksonville Beach male, sustained serious injuries in the crash, the accident report states. The passenger, a 29-year-old male, also from Jacksonville Beach, sustained critical injuries. Both were not wearing seatbelts, the report states.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, the report states.

Names of the victims were not released.

