Two shot, two arrested in separate early morning incidents, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot in separate incidents just an hour apart early Saturday morning, according to police.

The first shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Norde Drive West.

Officers say a man was shot in the leg during a dispute, then drove himself to the hospital.

His injury is not life-threatening. Investigators say the person who shot him was arrested at the scene.

About an hour later, police responded to another shooting, this time on Myra Street.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the shooting followed a fight between the two men. The suspected shooter was found nearby and taken into custody.

Officers believe both incidents were isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

JSO asks anyone with information to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

