Two solar eclipses set to dazzle the United States in the coming months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Excitement is building among astronomy enthusiasts and sky gazers as the United States gears up to witness not just one, but two solar eclipses within the next nine months.

The upcoming celestial events promise a captivating display in the heavens, and scientists are preparing to take advantage of these rare occurrences to further their understanding of the ozone layer and gravity waves.

Chief meteorologist Mike Buresh recently had the opportunity to investigate a groundbreaking balloon experiment that will be launched through NASA, equipped with instruments from the UNF College of Engineering and several other universities.

The primary objective of this ambitious project is to glean valuable insights into the ozone layer and the behavior of gravity waves during a solar eclipse. To achieve this, a host of sophisticated instruments will be incorporated into the balloon experiment, which will soar through the atmosphere during the celestial event.

By capturing real-time data, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding these phenomena and enhance our knowledge of our planet’s atmospheric dynamics.

The first of the two solar eclipses, an annular eclipse, is scheduled to grace the skies on October 14th of this year. Following this spectacle, another extraordinary event will take place on April 8th, 2024, when a full solar eclipse will cast its ethereal shadow across the country.

It’s important to note that both of these eclipses, specifically for Jacksonville, will not be total, with the sun being obscured by approximately 60 to 65% at its peak.

For those seeking more information on these remarkable celestial phenomena and the ongoing balloon experiment, you can visit our eclipse page HERE to stay updated on the latest developments.

Additionally, you can delve into Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh’s personal account of his experiences during the memorable “Great American” eclipse in 2017 by visiting HERE.

