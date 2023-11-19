Two suspects arrested after theft spree from several Jacksonville Beach stores, police report

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — In a coordinated effort, Jacksonville Beach law enforcement announced the arrest of two suspects following a reported theft spree across multiple stores, resulting in the arrest of Gilbert Simmons and Joshua Hough.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police, at around 2:11 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 3928 3rd Street South. The incident unfolded when officers received information about a suspicious vehicle parked in front of Staples, across the parking lot from Ulta, prior to their arrival.

Police report that the vehicle was occupied by a male identified as Gilbert Simmons, believed to be one of the suspects involved in the reported theft.

As officers approached the area, they reportedly witnessed a second male, later identified as Joshua Hough, hastily exiting Staples with a cart full of merchandise. Staples employees pursued Hough as he loaded the stolen items into the awaiting vehicle.

Upon police intervention, Hough fled on foot, prompting a pursuit. Meanwhile, Simmons, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect reportedly attempted to evade capture by seeking refuge in Home Depot, but officers successfully located and apprehended him without further issues.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police, a subsequent investigation revealed that Hough had targeted five stores within Jacksonville Beach, including Rack Room Shoes, Books-A-Million, Ace Hardware, Ulta Beauty, and Staples. The stolen merchandise amassed a total value of approximately $4,200.00.

Gilbert Simmons, a 37-year-old male, faces charges of 2 counts of accessory to grand theft. Joshua Hough, a 38-year-old male, has been charged with 3 counts of petit theft and 2 counts of grand theft. Both suspects were transported and booked into the Duval County Jail.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is urging businesses and residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to ensure the safety and security of the community.

