St. Johns County Fire Rescue warns of critical wildfire risk, shares fire prevention tips

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue is warning of an increased wildfire risk as dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds raise the potential for rapid fire spread.

Officials say the conditions are expected to create a critical wildfire weather day across the area on Monday.

There is currently no burn ban in place, but fire rescue officials caution that conditions can change quickly and are urging residents to use extreme caution.

Safety recommendations include avoiding outdoor burning, limiting activities that could create sparks or open flames, properly disposing of cigarettes, and not parking vehicles on dry grass, which can ignite from hot exhaust.

Officials also urge anyone who sees smoke or fire to report it immediately and move to a safe location.

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