Two-year-old shot and killed after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a two-year-old was shot and killed last night following a domestic dispute.

In a press briefing held early this morning, they said that police responded to a “shots fired” call just before midnight in Hillcrest, where they found a two-year-old with a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The incident occurred at Valencia Way, an apartment complex formerly known as Eureka Gardens.

JSO Lieutenant Jacob Vorpahl says that, amidst the dispute, a firearm was discharged. Shortly after, a person involved in the shooting left the scene. JSO has not yet confirmed if the person who fled was the shooter or what their relationship was with the child.

They say that, upon their arrival, everyone else at the scene has been cooperating with authorities.

JSO has yet to release the identities of any suspects.

We reached out to JSO for additional information and are awaiting a response.

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