UNF announces financial gift to be used on stadium renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida announced it received an $8 million gift from the Estate of Kernan R. Hodges to be used for renovating and upgrading Hodges Stadium.

“We are thankful for this transformational gift from the Hodges family that will help UNF recruit future Ospreys, strengthen community connections, and enhance campus life,” said UNF Interim President Angela Garcia Falconetti.

UNF receives an $8 million dollar gift to renovate Hodges Stadium (University of North Florida)

The university says the gift, along with the $6 million allocated from the City of Jacksonville in 2025, will support renovations to the restrooms, locker rooms, press box, and improvements to the infrastructure. UNF added it’s also “exploring the addition of premium seating.”

“These enhancements to Hodges Stadium will elevate the experience for our student‑athletes and strengthen UNF’s ability to attract national and international events, which will further amplify the stadium’s significant economic impact on our community,” said UNF Athletics Director Nick Morrow. “The Hodges family has been dedicated supporters of UNF for decades, and we are deeply grateful for their ongoing generosity.”

UNF is set to host several outdoor track and field events in the near future. The university will host the NCAA East First Round in 2027, the NCAA Division II National Championships in 2028, and the FHSAA Track and Field Championships through 2028.

In addition to being home to UNF’s soccer and track and field teams, the 9,400-seat Hodges Stadium is also home to Sporting JAX’s men’s and women’s teams.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group