UNF launches free AI for Work and Life certificate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida announced the launch of a new certificate program that it says is designed to help people understand and apply AI in professional and personal settings. Registration for the AI for Work and Life certificate program opens today, and those who complete the course by December 31 will earn the certificate for free.

The eight-week, non-credit program starts September 25 and is online and on-demand. The University says students in the program will "gain practical skills through self-paced modules and expert-led virtual sessions that offer accessible, real-world insights into how AI is shaping the world."

The course is open to everyone, and no prior experience with AI is required.

“UNF is offering this bold and innovative AI for Work and Life certificate program to help the public navigate a time when AI is quickly transforming the world,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “We are proud to offer this certificate free for the remainder of 2025, since understanding and applying AI appropriately can help unlock opportunities at work and beyond.”

“This certificate is designed to give everyone an entry point into the world of artificial intelligence, whether you’re a high school graduate curious about how AI is changing the job market or a lifelong learner who wants to keep up with the rapidly evolving technological landscape,” said UNF professor Dr. Josh Gellers. Gellers also serves as the first Faculty Fellow for AI and is the director of the Digital Humanities Institute. “Above all, this program approaches AI in a way that is both informative and fun.”

If completed after December 31, the certificate will cost $249, but the course modules will remain free and available to the public.

You can find more information about the AI for Work and Life certificate program, as well as the link to register, on the university’s website.

