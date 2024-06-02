UNF MedNexus to expand academic programs in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — MedNexus, a University of North Florida initiative, is expanding its academic offerings with the introduction of three new programs in Palm Coast. These programs aim to enhance healthcare education and address workforce needs in Flagler County.

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “The expansion of UNF MedNexus in Palm Coast is a significant milestone for our city. These innovative programs will not only enhance educational opportunities for our residents but also address critical workforce needs in the healthcare sector, fostering a stronger, healthier community.”

The new programs include:

Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration : Designed for nurses seeking administrative roles such as nurse managers, directors of nursing, or chief nursing officers.

: Designed for nurses seeking administrative roles such as nurse managers, directors of nursing, or chief nursing officers. Master of Science in Health Informatics : This program prepares students to leverage information technology to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery, with job growth in this field expected to rise by 22% over the next decade.

: This program prepares students to leverage information technology to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery, with job growth in this field expected to rise by 22% over the next decade. Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN – BSN): An online program for registered nurses aiming to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing to expand their career opportunities and competencies.

Dr. Julie Merten, Associate Dean of UNF MedNexus, highlighted the importance of these new programs. “We are excited to expand our academic offerings in Palm Coast and provide working professionals with the opportunity to pursue careers at the forefront of healthcare innovation,” Merten said. “These programs reflect our commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to address the evolving needs of our communities.”

The programs offer flexibility with online coursework, concierge advising, and local internships. Scholarships are available to help offset the cost of attendance.

Prospective students can learn more about these programs by visiting the UNF MedNexus website or contacting the MedNexus coordinator at h.boudreaux@unf.edu.

