Unidentified body found in woods of Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an unidentified body was found in the woods.

The woods are just north of County Road 229 on County Road 225, according to BCSO.

This is an active investigation, and you are asked to stay out of the area if possible.

If you know anything, call 904-966-6161.

