Universal Epic Universe announced opening date

ORLANDO, Fla. - — The highly anticipated expansion to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Epic Universe, has just confirmed its opening date.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The official opening of Epic Universe is set to be Thursday, May 22, 2025. This will be Universal Orlando Resorts fourth theme park, following Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay.

Universal Epic Universe confirms opening date

At its opening, over 50 themed experiences will be featured in the park, ranging from attractions to themed dining and shopping. 5 “worlds” will be featured throughout the park: Celestial Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk.

Ticketing for Epic Universe will work slightly differently than normal, as guests cannot purchase individual tickets for the theme park. Guests can choose between a 3, 4, or 5-day ticket to the resort, however only one of those days may include admission to Epic Universe. These products will go on sale Tuesday, October 22, as well as reservations for Universal’s newest hotel on-site of the park, Helios Grand Hotel.

Universal Orlando shares new details on Helios Grand Hotel at Epic Universe

Annual Passholders may have the opportunity to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe starting Thursday, October 24.

Additional details - including additional ticket products - will be released in the coming months.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.