University of North Florida climbs in 2025 News & World Report Best College Rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida (UNF) has earned a spot for the sixth consecutive year on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Colleges list.

The university made significant strides, rising to No. 231 in the National Universities category and No. 126 in the Top Public Schools rankings. UNF’s nursing, psychology, and business programs also saw improvements in their rankings.

“UNF has extraordinary faculty and staff, who work tirelessly every day to provide our talented students with the tools and support they need to be successful while on our campus and later in their careers and lives,” said UNF President Moez Limayem. “We are proud these rankings recognize those efforts and move us closer to reaching our Strategic Plan goal of becoming a Top 100 Public University by 2028.”

The U.S. News rankings, known for their data-driven methodology, guide many prospective students and families in choosing higher education opportunities. The rankings evaluate factors like academic reputation, cost of attendance, and return on investment. They highlight universities that provide strong classroom resources, high graduation rates, and produce graduates with manageable debt and strong starting salaries.

Earlier this month, UNF also ranked among The 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S. by the *Wall Street Journal*, securing the No. 3 spot out of 15 public and private colleges in Florida. This ranking emphasized financial success post-graduation, considering metrics such as graduation rates, future earnings, and student feedback on their college experience.

About the University of North Florida

UNF is a nationally ranked university situated on a 1,381-acre campus in Jacksonville, serving nearly 17,000 students. With six colleges of distinction, the university offers innovative programs in high-demand fields. UNF prides itself on providing students with individualized attention and real-world experiences through community engagement, preparing them to make a global impact. Learn more at www.unf.edu.

