‘Unrecognizable’: New details revealed in plane crash on Flagler-Volusia line

PIERSON, Fla. — Sheriff Rick Staly of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing on Saturday afternoon regarding a plane crash early Saturday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax reported on the initial report of the crash as well as when it was found HERE.

According to Sheriff Staly, the aircraft, a 2012 Cessna 208 Caravan, had departed from Sebastian Municipal Airport at around 5:30 P.M. and was en route to Palatka Municipal Airport.

missing plane Flagler

Contact with the plane was lost at around 7:30 P.M. At around 8:00 P.M., air traffic control contacted the Sheriff’s Office after the plane had disappeared off radars and was rapidly descending.

After a search conducted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office accompanied by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, they were able to locate the plane in a wooded area some time after midnight.

“Deputies went there, and basically, this plane is unrecognizable from the impact into the ground,” Sheriff Staly said.

There was only one person on board the plane, the pilot. The family has yet to be identified as their identity has yet to be confirmed. Sheriff Staly has “sent condolences to the family”.

Sheriff Staly says that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are actively investigating, however, he alludes to a possible mechanical issue.

“When a private plane goes down, usually one of the first things you look at is fuel … but there was plenty of fuel on board according to the smell. We know it had fuel, could have been a mechanical issue," says Sheriff Staley. “I think you’re gonna find it’s a medical issue or some kind of situation involving the technology onboard.”

Watch the helicopter footage obtained by Volusia Air One below:

VIDEO: Volusia Air One captures video uncovering a plane crash at the Flagler/Volusia County line

The plane is registered to Eagle Air Transport. The company released the following statement:

“We became aware around 8 p.m. last night of an incident involving one of our aircraft. Around 6 p.m., an experienced pilot departed Sebastian, FL, en route to Palatka. The aircraft did not make it to its destination for unknown reasons. We have little information beyond this and are working with local and federal authorities on the ongoing investigation.”

The FAA sent the following statement:

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.”

This is an ongoing story, stay tuned to Action News Jax as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.