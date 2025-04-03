UPDATE: Missing Jacksonville woman with autism found safe by police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 7:44 P.M:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Edwards was found safely and thanked the public for its help.

END UPDATE

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as it searches for a woman who went missing from a park on the westside.

Police said Ateasha Edwards, who has been diagnosed with autism, was last seen leaving the park on Lane Avenue North at around 11:20 A.M. Thursday.

The 33-year-old is 5′2″ and was wearing blue pants, a blue bonnet, pink shirt and black shoes.

People in the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras, cars and property in case she passed by or wandered in.

Anyone with information on where Edwards may be is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.