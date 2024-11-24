U.S. Navy to introduce newest destroyer at Naval Station Mayport

NAVAL AIRPORT STATION, Fla. — The United States Navy will introduce its newest destroyer class warship, USS John Basilone (DDG 122), on Sunday, November 24.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is named after Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone received the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942.

Sgt. Basilone was killed in action during the February 1945 invasion of Iwo Jima and was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross. Basilone is the only enlisted Marine to be honored with both the Navy Cross and the Medal of Honor.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.