USF head basketball coach Abdur-Rahim dies during medical procedure

TAMPA, Fla. — Amir Abdur-Rahim, head coach of the University of South Florida men’s basketball team died Thursday. The university said in a statement that the 43-year-old was undergoing a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital when complication arose during the procedure.

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly in a state on the school’s website. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation.”

Abdur-Rahim was the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year this past season. Following a 25-8 record, he led the Bulls to their first regular-season conference championship and to their first-ever top 25 ranking during the regular season, reaching as high as no. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

