USF head basketball coach Abdur-Rahim dies during medical procedure

TAMPA, Fla. — Amir Abdur-Rahim, head coach of the University of South Florida men’s basketball team died Thursday. The university said in a statement that the 43-year-old was undergoing a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital when complication arose during the procedure.

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly in a state on the school’s website. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation.”

Abdur-Rahim was the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year this past season. Following a 25-8 record, he led the Bulls to their first regular-season conference championship and to their first-ever top 25 ranking during the regular season, reaching as high as no. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim.



A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on. pic.twitter.com/h353f3FNno — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) October 24, 2024

